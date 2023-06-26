ADVERTISEMENT

Congress has deceived people with guarantees: Eshwarappa

June 26, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at a press conference in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has alleged that Congress which had assured that it would implement all the five guarantee schemes in the first Cabinet meeting has deceived the people of the State.

Addressing presspersons along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that Congress had lied to deceive the people to win elections and now was blaming the Union government to escape from people’s anger.

The Congress government had also cheated unemployed youths to whom it had promised an unemployment stipend. Not a single rupee had been given to them so far, he said. He said that there was no clarity yet on how much money was required and how it would be mobilised by the government and in between leaders like Satish Jarkiholi were making irresponsible statements. “We will launch an agitation seeking implementation of guarantee schemes,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the power tariff hike, Mr. Eshwarappa said that BJP government had not approved the tariff hike and it was Congress government’s Cabinet which had approved the proposal after coming to power. “The government should immediately withdraw the power tariff hike. They can withdraw cases against anti-nationals; why can’t they withdraw power tariff hike,” he asked.

He also lambasted Minister Ramalinga Reddy for his allegations on BJP State leaders for the government’s failure to give 10 kg of rice to the people. Both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar were telling blatant lies and the people would give them a befitting reply in the election, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US