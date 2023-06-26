Congress has deceived people with guarantees: Eshwarappa

June 26, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has alleged that Congress which had assured that it would implement all the five guarantee schemes in the first Cabinet meeting has deceived the people of the State.

Addressing presspersons along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that Congress had lied to deceive the people to win elections and now was blaming the Union government to escape from people’s anger.

The Congress government had also cheated unemployed youths to whom it had promised an unemployment stipend. Not a single rupee had been given to them so far, he said. He said that there was no clarity yet on how much money was required and how it would be mobilised by the government and in between leaders like Satish Jarkiholi were making irresponsible statements. “We will launch an agitation seeking implementation of guarantee schemes,” he said.

On the power tariff hike, Mr. Eshwarappa said that BJP government had not approved the tariff hike and it was Congress government’s Cabinet which had approved the proposal after coming to power. “The government should immediately withdraw the power tariff hike. They can withdraw cases against anti-nationals; why can’t they withdraw power tariff hike,” he asked.

He also lambasted Minister Ramalinga Reddy for his allegations on BJP State leaders for the government’s failure to give 10 kg of rice to the people. Both CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar were telling blatant lies and the people would give them a befitting reply in the election, he said.

