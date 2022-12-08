Congress has bright prospects in State, says Khandre

December 08, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Exuding the confidence over his party’s bright prospects in the near future, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre has said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will suffer a humiliating defeat in the next Assembly elections in the State paving the way for the Congress to assume power with overwhelming majority.

“The ruling BJP has failed on all fronts in the State. Corruption is ruling the roost under the BJP rule. Income of common people is falling to new lows and the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing worsening the living standards. Unemployment has touched a historic low under the BJP rule. This misrule of the BJP will be reflected in the coming Assembly elections. I am confident that people will reduce the ruling party to dust and bless the Congress to take over the State with new hopes. In Kalyana Karnataka, the Congress will win all the 41 constituencies,” Mr. Khandre said.

He was addressing a media conference at the local party office in Kalaburagi on Thursday. The KPCC working president was in the city for taking stock of the preparations under way for a public meeting scheduled on Saturday to felicitate All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on his first visit to his hometown, Kalaburagi, after being elected to the top post of the grand old party.

“For the first time after being elected as AICC president, Mr. Kharge is visiting Kalaburagi on Saturday and the Karnataka unit of the Congress has planned a public meeting to welcome and felicitate him. Over three lakh people from across the State are expected to participate in the event. The event will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution that accords Special Status to Kalyana Karnataka region and has opened the floodgates of economic and employment opportunities to the people of the region,” Mr. Khandre said.

As per details Mr. Khandre shared about the meeting, Mr. Kharge will arrive in Kalaburagi on a special flight from Delhi and he will be then taken in a grand procession from Nagareshwar School premises to N.V. College Grounds where the public meeting will be held.

Responding to the media queries on the Gujarat Assembly election results, KPCC spokesperson and former Minister Priyank Kharge, one of the sons of Mr. Kharge, said that three Ms, money, muscle and Modi [Prime Minister Narendra Modi], have worked in Gujarat and ensured the BJP’s victory.

“The BJP has been in power for the last 27 years in Gujarat and yet, Mr. Modi extensively campaigned for his party to ensure its win. It is not a big achievement to retain power in its stronghold,” Mr. Priyank Kharge said.

Speaking on the Assembly elections results in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Whip of Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh said that the BJP is, as it has done elsewhere, trying to capture power from the backdoor by poaching elected representatives even though the Congress has won enough seats to form the government there.

The former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, legislator M.Y. Patil, the former MLCs Sharanappa Mattur and Allamprabhu Patil, the former Kalaburagi Mayor Sharanu Modi and other party leaders were present.

Later in the day, Mr. Khandre visited the N.V. College Grounds to take stock of the preparations.