‘Congress has betrayed Dalits more than anyone else as illiteracy and poverty still persist among them’

February 09, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Yadgir

Republican Party of India (B) says that its candidates will contest the next Assembly elections in all the 224 constituencies in the State

The Hindu Bureau

National president of Republican Party of India (B) and founder of Dalit Sangharsh Samiti N. Murthy has said that his party candidates will contest the next Assembly elections in all the 224 constituencies in the State to bring changes in administration.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday.

He said that the political parties that ruled India have betrayed the Dalits. “And, the Congress has betrayed the Dalits more than the any other party. The Congress has systematically used the Dalits as vote bank. But, the Congress has done nothing for them as Dalits are still facing illiteracy and poverty. The Congress has not implemented any specific programmes to uplift Dalits and change their economic status,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He criticised the Modi government at the Centre saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a high quantum of loan and has laid it on the heads of the countrymen. “The BJP has been posing a threat to the Constitution and is trying to divide people on religious grounds. Therefore, the RPI(B) and Dalit Sangharsh Samiti have organised the Janandolan to create awareness among people and protect the Constitution,” he said.

The second phase of the Janandolan started in Gadag on Monday and it will continue to cover all district headquarters in the State, Dr. Murthy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US