Congress has always insulted its senior leaders from State: PM

February 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

Setting the political tone ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the Congress high command had always insulted its senior leaders from Karnataka, the latest being AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge

“Now that I am here, I have to make a point. I feel that the Congress party hates Karnataka. It has been insulting its leaders from Karnataka, especially those who do not act loyal to the first family there. It is a well-known fact that veterans like S. Nijalingappa and Veerendra Patil have been insulted by the party in the past. Recently, during the Congress plenary session in Chhattisgarh, it insulted senior leader and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. I felt sad looking at it,” Mr. Modi said, while addressing a public meeting here after taking part in a roadshow.

“During the plenary, Mr. Kharge was standing in the scorching sun. Other leaders were also suffering under the hot sun. But Mr. Kharge could not get an umbrella. Someone else got it. Despite being the senior-most and experienced leader and president of the party, Mr. Kharge did not have the fortune of having the shade of an umbrella over his head,” he said.

“I have a lot of respect for Mr. Kharge. When in power, Mr. Kharge has tried to do what ever good he could for the country and the State. But the Congress has no respect for its senior-most leader,” he said.

“This shows that Mr. Kharge is the AICC president only in name. His power is symbolic. The world is watching such developments and has realised who in the Congress has the remote control in hand,” the Prime Minister said.

“Congress leaders are convinced that as long as Mr. Modi is alive, their plans will not succeed. That is why some of them are raising slogans like ‘Death to Modi’. They claim that ‘Modi’s grave is being dug’. But the people of this country are saying that Modi, your lotus is blooming,” he said.

“I believe I have the blessings of the people as when you work sincerely, your work leads to development of the country. We are committed to the development of the country and the welfare of its countrymen. We will all move forward when the efforts of all the people are combined,” he said.

He released the 13th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and inaugurated the redeveloped railway station in Belagavi, among other projects.