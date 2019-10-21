‘Congress has a problem in recognising Savarkar’

Stating that Veer Savarkar gave strength to the Indian freedom movement, the Pejawar seer Vishwesha Tirtha Swami has said that Savarkar deserves greater respect.

Replying to the ongoing debate after the BJP government at the Centre raising the issue of giving Bharat Ratna to Savarkar posthumously, the seer told media persons here on Sunday that Savarkar was a great freedom fighter who gave inspiration to others.

“Savarkar never did any act against the nation; such persons should not be falsely blamed,” he said.

Taking exception to the statement of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah who has called Savarkar anti-national, the seer shot back stating that the Congress leaders have no problem in celebrating Tipu Sultan who he believed is controversial, but [they] have a problem in recognising Savarkar. “Savarkar should not be disrespected by calling him controversial,” he said.

About Mr. Siddaramaiah saying that Savarkar had a role in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, the seer said that Savarkar was not related to the assassination. “If he was part of it, then, the court surely would have punished him,” he said.

On the Ayodhya dispute, the seer said that he is waiting for the Supreme Court order. He also said that the matter should be settled out of court, which, he believes, would help create harmony among Hindus and Muslims.

On the BJP issuing show-cause notice to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, he said that it was wrong to issue notice as he had only raised issues related to flood victims. He said that he would write to party leaders not to take any action against him.