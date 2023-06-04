Congress guarantees full of confusion: Joshi

June 04, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has mocked the Congress government saying that barring the free bus pass for women, all the guarantee schemes were full of confusion.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that in the run-up to the elections, the Congress had declared the guarantee schemes as if they were ‘free for all’ in order to mislead the public and now it was pushing the people into confusion by imposing various conditions.

“Their ploy is to create an impression that they have fulfilled their promise, but nobody should get the benefit. More changes will happen till June 15 with regard to implementation of the guarantees,” he said.

He claimed that there was no clarity on distribution of 10 kg of rice as already the Union government was giving 5 kg of rice. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should make it clear that while the Centre gave 5 kg of rice, the State would give another five. It would be wrong to say that they were giving it all, he said.

To a query on the wrestlers’ protest, he said that Union Minister for Sports Anurag Singh Thakur was in talks with them. However the wrestlers were unwilling to listen. The issue would be resolved soon, he said.

Mocking the Congress leaders, he said that they were unemployed all these days and suddenly on coming to power they were behaving as if they had won everything. Soon they would be taught a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections.