Congress guarantees are short-lived ones, says Bharath Bommai

Published - October 27, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees are permanent, he asserts

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate Bharath Bommai, accompanied by senior party leaders, on his way to file his nomination papers for the byelections in Shiggaon recently. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“Congress guarantees are short lived, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees are permanent,” BJP nominee for the Shiggaon Assembly Constituency byelections Bharath Bommai said at a campaign meeting in Shiggaon on Sunday.

He said that the guarantees given by the BJP-led government at the Centre are long-lasting.

He gave the example of providing skills and jobs to girls and women. He said that the BJP has taken up long-lasting development works like irrigation facilities for farm fields and drinking water supply for houses. Compared to this, the Congress guarantees are only aimed at winning elections, he said.

He recalled that he had campaigned for his father Basavaraj Bommai during elections in 2018 and 2023 and covered the entire constituency.

“Now, I have come to seek your blessings for me, as I want to fulfil my father’s dreams,” he said.

He said that education and health care are his focus areas. “My father being the Chairman of the National Parliamentary Committee on Skill Development can help the BJP’s efforts to bring more industries to the region,” he said.

