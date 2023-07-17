Congress guarantees are not a permanent solution to people’s sorrows and sufferings, SUCI(C) cautions

July 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Strongly arguing for socialism as the only alternative to the capitalist order, senior Communist leader and Polit Bureau member of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) K. Radhakrishna has said that people can never get rid of the social, political and economic shackles and have real freedom in a capitalist system.

“Capitalism is in deep crisis. Spontaneous protests and agitations are breaking out everywhere as a response to the exploitation of the working masses caused by the capitalist crisis. At present, communist forces are not strong enough to lead the mass uprisings and uproot the capitalist system. It is just a matter of time. Capitalism will have to collapse because of the deepening crisis and the people’s resistance and pave the way for socialism,” he said, during his interaction with journalists at the local party office in Kalaburagi on Monday.

When asked about the guarantees being offered by the Siddaramaiah government, Mr. Radhakrishna welcomed the government’s initiatives by terming them as one that will provide some breathing space to the toiling masses. He, however, hastened to caution that they are not a permanent solution to people’s sorrows and sufferings.

“When communism occupied almost one-third of the globe after World War II and was rapidly expanding its horizons, the alert capitalist world came up with the concept of the welfare state to check the expansion of communism. The very initiative was meant to pacifying the anti-capitalist anger by launching some welfare measures. From then on, all the capitalist States across the globe followed the same measures. The freebies being offered by the Siddaramaiah government are a continuation of that legacy. But, we don’t oppose them as they give some relief and breathing space to the vast impoverished masses. Only that they cannot be a permanent remedy to people’s problems,” he said.

To a question on unity among the left, Mr. Radhakrishna termed it as an imperative move to be taken by all genuine left forces for defeating the capitalist designs. He also criticised bigger communist parties, particularly the Communist Party of India (Marxist), terming them petite bourgeoisie parties on their way to becoming full-fledged bourgeoisie parties.

“No meaningful and permanent positive change is possible within the capitalist order. The BJP and the Congress are the leading bourgeoisie parties in the country and they are one and the same when it comes to their economic policies. Major left parties like the CPI(M) are always inclined towards the Congress because of its so-called secular nature. It makes electoral alliances with the Congress in the name of keeping the communal BJP at bay. Not choosing between two bourgeoisie parties but replacing them with a socialist force is the permanent solution. For that to happen, we need to build mass movements using the democratic space available and build a parallel order by establishing cooperatives across the country. But, these left parties gave up that task long ago,” he said.

Mr. Radhakrishna also pointed out that West Bengal was the most preferred investment destination in India when the CPI(M) was in power because of its intensified implementation of globalisation and liberalisation policies which helped both global capitalists and domestic big bourgeoisie to plunder natural resources and human labour.

Party leaders H.V. Diwakar, Suneeth Kumar, V. Nagammal and others were present.