Congress’ guarantee schemes are limited to vote-bank politics only, says Ravi

April 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Minister C.T. Ravi has said that the guarantee schemes of the State government are limited to vote-bank politics and they will not make much impact on the electorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, he said that the Congress is behaving as if it has taken patent for the term, guarantee, and it is doing so as it is not sure of getting votes in the name of its leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the Congress’ guarantee schemes are nothing but false assurances. The party has no long-term programmes to benefit the people, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“B.R. Ambedkar was against religion-based reservation but despite that, the Congress has, for the sake of appeasement, included Muslims under OBC category ”C.T. Ravi,Senior BJP leader and former Minister

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively and efficiently ruled the country for the last 10 years and strengthened it economically by actually improving the lives of the people.

The NDA allies have a clear vision of the nation’s development and they will not compromise when it comes to the interest and security of the country, he said.

Mr. Ravi said that B.R. Ambedkar was against religion-based reservation but despite that, the Congress has, for the sake of appeasement, included Muslims under OBC category. But, it [the facility] should be withdrawn at any cost, he added.

On the sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, he said that he concurred with the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on the issue. The truth will be revealed after the completion of investigation by the SIT. However, the scandal is likely to make some negative impact too, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.