Congress grappling with problems over second list; CEC to meet on April 4

April 02, 2023

Amidst threats of desertions and rebellions in constituencies that have become highly competitive among ticket aspirants in the Congress, the party’s central election committee (CEC) is set to discuss probable candidates for the second list on April 4. The party is likely to release the names before Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kolar on April 9.

The Congress, which almost successfully quelled dissidence when the first list of 124 candidates was announced, has found itself in trouble in about 20 seats of the 100 remaining to be announced where aspirants vying with one another have not scaled down their demand.

Dismissing the threats, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons on Sunday that aspirants in the party had increased, and that there was no confusion. “Such threats may work in other parties, but not in Congress. The BJP and JD (S) also have problems.” He said that AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge will decide on the second list.

However, party insiders say that the second list is important as many of these seats are winnable, yet there are multiple candidates backed by Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar. “The reading in the party is that it has to win at least 90 seats from the first list and 30 seats from the second list, which could give it a comfortable majority. However, the intense competition from the two groups has made it difficult to decide on the second list,” a party insider said.

The problem could be in constituencies where Congress could gain, and they include Chitradurga, Ballari city, Kalaghatagi, Tarikere, Chikkamagaluru, Gulbarga Dakshin, Sindhanur, Yadgir, Mandya, Maddur, Belur, Basavakalyan, and Pulikeshinagar. In Vijayapura district, S.R. Patil, who has sought ticket from Devara Hipparagi, is being opposed by M.B. Patil, the sources said. Though party leaders have spoken to the two aspirants at Tirthahalli, Kimmane Ratnakar and Manjunath Gowda are still at loggerheads. Among the 100 expected in the second list are also six constituencies that are currently represented by Congress legislators. For Melkote seat, where there is a demand to support the raitha sangha-backed Darshan Puttannaiah, the sources said the party was divided on the issue.

Right candidates

“The Congress is struggling to get the right candidates in several seats that were earlier deserted by its legislators as part of Operation Kamala. In many others, it is trying to balance the social justice factor accommodating candidates from castes that are numerically not strong, thus ruffling aspirants from dominant castes. These smaller castes are also those that are spread across several constituencies that the party cannot ignore,” the sources said. Further fielding aspirants, who have joined the party recently or those with money, over the grassroots workers who have worked for decades has also become an issue, the sources said. “Threats of rebels contesting as Independents and handing a defeat to Congress candidates cannot be ruled out.”

Meanwhile, among the already announced, sources said that Manohar Tahsildar, a contender from Hangal joined Janata Dal (S) after being denied ticket while the party could face problems in Ranebennur where Prakash K. Koliwad has been named. Similarly, in Rajajinagar where new entrant Puttanna has been named could face serious challenge from partymen. In Bidar South, where former Chief Minister Dharam Singh’s son-in-law was denied ticket could emerge as a trouble to the party.

Around 60 seats of the remaining 100 are learnt to have been cleared already. While about 40 seats are posing problems, intense competition is noticed in about 20 seats, the sources said.