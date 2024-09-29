Congress govt.’s appeasement has resulted in unprecedented violence in State, says Yatnal

The appeasement policies of the Congress government have led to an unprecedented rise in communal violence in the State, BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Davangere on Sunday.

He was speaking at a press conference at the guesthouse of GMIT Engineering College there.

He said that some Muslim youth assaulted some Hindus during the Ganesha festival in Davangere recently.

“There was stone-throwing. We suspect that this is the handiwork of some anti-national forces. They have been emboldened due to the Congress appeasement. Some Muslim leaders are feeling that there is a Pakistan government in Karnataka. They have gone to the level of challenging the Hindus. Support by the Siddaramaiah government to such elements is the reason for this,” he said.

He denied that Sunday’s Davangere party meeting was that of BJP rebels. “We are here to attend a Sanatana Dharma meeting,” he added.

He said that the Congress government has failed to deliver on all fronts. “They have failed to maintain law and order. They have failed to control corruption. In Nagamangala and other places, shops of Hindu traders have been burnt. Muslims have provoked violence during the Ganesha festival,” he said.

Mr. Yatnal accused the Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant of acting on the directions of the Congress leaders and acting against Hindutva workers.

She should realise that power can change anytime. If the elections are held today, the BJP will win 140 seats. The Superintendent of Police and other police officers should realise this, the MLA said.

The former MP Pratap Simha said that vested interests are working to disrupt Hindu festivals in the State.

He said that the Siddaramaiah government has withdrawn over 126 cases filed against leaders of the now-banned PFI. “They are filing cases against me for warning of a communal violence incident. I think Taliban is ruling Karnataka,” Mr. Simha said.

He also criticised youth who displayed the flag of Palestine during some processions in the State. He said that the Siddaramaiah government is short-lived and it will collapse any time.

