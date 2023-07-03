Congress govt. will soon put State’s finances on ventilator: HDK

July 03, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the Congress government will soon “put State’s finances on ventilator”, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the Governor’s speech pointed out at bleak days ahead for the State.

“I feel the days of this government going into ventilator is also not too far as it is working like a coalition government,” he told reporters in response to the speech delivered by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. “The speech lacked insights into future of Karnataka’s development. The government is hiding facts about the financial condition of the State. What were the promises made by the Congress before the elections and what is it saying now?”

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the government lacks farsightedness and confidence about what it will give in the next five years.

‘Lacklustre address’

The Principal Opposition BJP termed the Governor’s address to the joint session of the State legislature as a “lacklustre” one.

“It is very pale and is like a kite without strings. There is no warrantee for any of the guarantees made by the Congress,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, echoing the allegations of Mr. Kumaraswamy that there was corruption in the Chief Minister’s Office, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Mr. Kumaraswamy may be referring to some smaller things when he said ₹30 lakh was being demanded by those in the Chief Minister’s Office. Things there go beyond a crore.”