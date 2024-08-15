Congress govt. will not complete its term, says Ramesh Jigajinagi

The Congress government will not complete its full term, MP and BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi said in Vijayapura on Thursday.

He told reporters that he has the ability of precognition and can clearly see that the Congress government will not last long.

“Veteran leader and former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde had this ability. I have that too. I can see what is coming. But I will not say it out loud now. The government will fall surely, but I will not say when,” he said.

He said that the guarantee schemes will soon be stopped. “They will not continue. I am sure of that,” he said.

He said that the schemes seemed to have reduced his victory margin. “Last time, I won with a margin of over 2.5 lakh, but now the margin is reduced to around 70,000. Does it mean that the women beneficiaries of the schemes have not voted for me? I think so,” he said.

However, whether the Congress government will continue the schemes or not is not of his concern, he said.

To a query, he said that there are no factions in the State BJP. “I do not think there are any factions in my party. Anyway, I do not belong to any faction. I am a faction unto myself,” he said.

He said that he will not join the padayatras being taken out by the BJP leaders.

