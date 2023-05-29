Congress govt will implement guarantees, but conditions apply: Satish Jarkiholi

May 29, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST - Belagavi

The Congress government will implement the five guarantees on priority. While some guarantees will be available to all, some will be given only to deserving beneficiaries, Satish Jarkiholi, minister and KPCC working president, said in Belagavi on May 28.

“Our pre-poll guarantees and some other assurances will be implemented in earnest. However, there are bound to be conditions. It is neither possible nor fiscally prudent to give benefits to all,’‘ he said at a meeting in Bailur near Kittur.

“It is true that party workers distributed guarantee cards to voters by going door to door during the campaign. However, some of the benefits like cash incentives, will be given to the poor and destitute. It is possible that some others may be available to all. That is because the state has a duty to protect the marginalised and helpless section of the society,’‘ he said.

The Guarantee schemes cannot be given to all like how the guarantee cards were distributed door to door during election time. Only, the needy, poor will be identified first to reach the guarantee schemes’ said minister Satish Jarkiholi while speaking in a public function after receiving felicitation at the Bailuru village of Kittur in Belagavi district on May 28.

“It is obvious that some guarantees can not be given to groups like high net worth individuals, Income tax payers, and government employees, etc. Some people like retired employees have declared that they do not need the benefits of the guarantees as they earn enough. We should recall that when the union government introduced the LPG subsidy, it asked citizens to give away the benefits if they could afford to do so,’‘ he said.

He said that the state government will come up with detailed guidelines about the selection of beneficiaries for the guarantees and other government benefits. “All such details would be ready by the next cabinet meeting. Guarantees will be implemented, but with conditions,’‘ he reiterated.

We realise that the people have a lot of expectations from our government. We are ready to fulfil all of them. However, we need some time to implement the assurances and some new schemes. It is the Congress that gave the assurances and not the opposition parties. We realise the responsibility of having given the assurances. The opposition is creating confusion about the delivery of guarantees.

The people should be wary of the diversionary tactics of the opposition, he said.