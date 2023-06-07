Congress govt. will have to pay the price if it thinks political power is meant for suppressing rivals: Bommai

June 07, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - BENGALURU

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has cautioned the Congress government that it will have to pay the price if it thinks that political power can be misused to suppress political opponents.

Referring to some Ministers warning BJP ideologues of putting them into jail if they continue to speak against them, he said, “Such a situation of the Ministers trying to intimidate political opponents within 15 days of coming to power reminds of the Emergency,” Mr. Bommai said in a tweet.

Earlier, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had taken exception to Mr. Bommai’s remarks that such an attitude of Ministers reminds of the Emergency situation. He had wondered if the BJP government’s attitude at the Centre of trying to suppress the freedom of speech of people would not remind of the Emergency situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to this, Mr. Bommai warned the Congress government that it would have to pay the price if it thinks that the power is meant for intimidating the political rivals.

It may be noted that recently, senior leader and Minister M.B. Patil had taken exception to BJP’s campaigner Chakravarty Sulibele’s remarks and warned him of ensuring that he goes to jail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT