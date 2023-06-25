Congress govt. will fall soon, says Yatnal

June 25, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Internal contradictions will lead to the fall of the Congress government very soon, BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Congress leaders and Ministers are fighting over petty things. There is a lot of discontent between leaders. Very soon, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will come to the street and fight. They will hit each other with slippers. The government will fall very soon,” Mr. Yatnal said. He was speaking at a district-level party workers meeting.

“We have to convince the people that there is no real alternative to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. BJP is the only party that can protect the interest of Hindus. Otherwise, India will become Pakistan. We have to keep reelecting the BJP and make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again, to ensure the safety, security and welfare of the country,” he said.

Mr. Yatnal accused some BJP leaders of ‘adjustment politics’ with some anti-party leaders and Opposition members. Such conspiring leaders will only lead to defeat and debacle. We should be wary of such leaders. They do not work towards their victories, but to defeat their own party colleagues. But they do not succeed. “Some of my own party leaders tried to defeat me. But they did not succeed. I won with a clear majority. I and Basavaraj Bommai are the only two leaders who won without ever visiting their constituencies,” Mr. Yatnal said.

He took objection to Mr. Bommai meeting leaders of some other parties. Mr. Bommai responded by saying that political aspirations should not be cast behind each of his visits. “Some of them are courtesy visits. There is no politics behind them,” he said. “I have never indulged in adjustment politics. I have welcomed those leaders who came to my house. I have not held closed door meetings with any Congress leader,” he said. “BJP is like my mother. As a BJP CM, I introduced laws against cow slaughter and conversion. I will always work to protect the interests of my party workers,” he said.