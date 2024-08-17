GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress govt. will emerge stronger from Governor’s sanction for prosecuting CM, claims KPCC spokesperson

Published - August 17, 2024 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday.

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Congress government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will emerge stronger from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction prosecution of the Chief Minister “as part of a conspiracy hatched by BJP and JD(S)”, claimed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokespersons M. Lakshmana.

Addressing a press conference in the wake of the Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution of Mr. Siddaramaiah in connection with the irregularity in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife Parvathi, Mr. Lakshmana said the BJP and JD(S) had allegedly conspired to destablise the Congress government headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

“But, we will emerge stronger from this. State-wide agitations will soon begin,” he said.

Regretting that the office of the Governor had been converted into the “office of BJP and JD (S)”, Mr. Lakshmana said the Opposition parties had begun “scheming” against Mr. Siddaramaiah soon after he took oath as the Chief Minister of the State for the second time.

He suspected the hand of influential people like Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, BJP’s State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka behind the sanction for Mr. Siddaramaiah’s prosecution by the Governor.

He said the “power hungry” leaders of BJP and JD(S) had conspired against Mr. Siddaramaiah even though MUDA had allotted sites to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wife in lieu of her land that had been used for developing a layout. He hoped the people of the State would understand the “conspiracy” against the Chief Minister by the Opposition leaders.

He also pointed out that the Governor, who had sanctioned the prosecution against the Chief Minister, was sitting on the request by Lokayukta for sanctioning prosecution of H.D. Kumaraswamy for the last several months.

Similarly, the requests for sanction of prosecution proceedings against former BJP Ministers Murugesh Nirani and Shashikala Jolle too were pending with the Governor for a long time, he pointed out.

