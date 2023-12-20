ADVERTISEMENT

Congress govt. will collapse on its own: R. Ashok

December 20, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok on Wednesday claimed that the Congress government in the State would collapse on its own. 

“What can we do if there are leaders like Ajit Pawar in the Congress?” he remarked at a press conference in Bengaluru, stating that the BJP would not try to topple the government.

When asked if the BJP would include into its fold any “Ajit Pawar-like leaders” in the Congress, he said: “We will take a call when such a situation arises.”  He claimed that already the Congress was gripped by an internal bickering. 

On NIA raids

Referring to the NIA taking up searches in different areas of the State in the last few days, Mr. Ashok alleged that Karnataka was again becoming a “safe haven for those indulging in terrorist activities” after the return of the Congress government. He alleged that the law and order situation had collapsed in Karnataka.

Mr. Ashok termed the interest waiver scheme on payment of principal amount of co-operative loans availed by farmers as an “eye-wash”. The scheme announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not help farmers as they are not in a position to pay the principal amount due to the drought, he argued, and maintained that less than 10% of farmers may be benefitted by this scheme. 

Taking exception to the delay in taking up drought relief works, he demanded that the government should release its share of drought assistance. “Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah used to blamed the Centre for not giving appointment with the Prime Minister. Now that he has met the Prime Mnister, he should expedite the process of initiating drought relief measures,” Mr. Ashok said. 

