Congress govt. is not interested in maintaining law and order in State, says Kumaraswamy

Published - October 13, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The move to withdraw Hubballi riots cases is influenced by vote bank politics, according to the Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has that the Siddaramaiah government is trying to protect rioters. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Going by the way the Congress government has decided to withdraw cases against rioters, it seems the political dispensation is not interested in maintaining law and order in the State, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said in Davangere on Sunday.

“The Congress government is trying to protect rioters. Its decision seems to be influenced by vote bank politics,” he told reporters.

It is clear that the Congress is engaging in divisive politics. It is not interested in maintaining social harmony,” he said.

Among the case it wants to withdraw are those against people accused of attacking police officers and attempting to set fire to a police station in Hubballi four years ago. “This is not acceptable. I believe that the cases should be carefully examined before being withdrawn,” he said.

He criticised the State government for spending over ₹17 crore on advertisements. “This is nothing but misuse of State tax funds that could have been utilised to develop a model panchayat,” he said.

He said that the cases against him are politically motivated and that he knows who is behind them. “The case has been with the SIT since 2012. I want to know why there is the delay? I will face it in the appropriate legal forum, of course,” he said.

