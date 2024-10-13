GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress govt. is not interested in maintaining law and order in State, says Kumaraswamy

The move to withdraw Hubballi riots cases is influenced by vote bank politics, according to the Union Minister

Published - October 13, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has that the Siddaramaiah government is trying to protect rioters.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has that the Siddaramaiah government is trying to protect rioters. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Going by the way the Congress government has decided to withdraw cases against rioters, it seems the political dispensation is not interested in maintaining law and order in the State, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said in Davangere on Sunday.

“The Congress government is trying to protect rioters. Its decision seems to be influenced by vote bank politics,” he told reporters.

It is clear that the Congress is engaging in divisive politics. It is not interested in maintaining social harmony,” he said.

Among the case it wants to withdraw are those against people accused of attacking police officers and attempting to set fire to a police station in Hubballi four years ago. “This is not acceptable. I believe that the cases should be carefully examined before being withdrawn,” he said.

He criticised the State government for spending over ₹17 crore on advertisements. “This is nothing but misuse of State tax funds that could have been utilised to develop a model panchayat,” he said.

He said that the cases against him are politically motivated and that he knows who is behind them. “The case has been with the SIT since 2012. I want to know why there is the delay? I will face it in the appropriate legal forum, of course,” he said.

Published - October 13, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.