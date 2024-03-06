Congress govt. in Karnataka will collapse after Lok Sabha polls, says B.Y. Raghavendra

March 06, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said the Congress government in Karnataka will collapse soon after the Lok Sabha polls.

He spoke to presspersons after participating in the Atirudra Mahayaga conducted at Shivalaya in Vinoba Nagar, Shivamogga on Wednesday.

“The Congress government in Karnataka is like an accidental child. Nobody thinks it will last long. There have been many developments that hint at the probable collapse of the government soon after the polls,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to PWD Minister Satish Jarkhiholi’s statement, Mr. Raghavendra said he (Jarkhiholi) had resolved to launch his efforts to claim the Deputy Chief Minister’s post after the polls. “I believe soon after the polls, many Congress MLAs will shift to the BJP, resulting in the collapse of the government,” he said.

Further, the BJP leader said the Athirudra Mahayaga was conducted in Shivamogga under the guidance of Ujjain Saddharma Peetha seer Siddalinga Rajadeshikendra Swamy to ensure Narendra Modi is re-elected as Prime Minister and the state gets rid of the drought.

The sale of Bharath rice at ₹29 per kilo was also launched on the occasion. Mr. Raghavendra appealed to the public to make better use of the programme. “The Centre has introduced this programme to provide people with rice at a low price. The Congress government in Karnataka has failed to fulfil its promise to provide rice for poor families,” he said.

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders participated in the Atirudra Mahayaga.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.