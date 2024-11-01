GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress govt. has pushed Karnataka to the brink of bankruptcy, says Joshi

The Union Minister says that it is following the schemes of Aam Admi Party that has actually uprooted the Congress in various States

Published - November 01, 2024 08:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has blamed the Congress guarantee schemes for the financial position of the State.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has blamed the Congress guarantee schemes for the financial position of the State. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has said that the through the guarantee schemes, the Congress government has pushed the State to the brink of bankruptcy.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Joshi said that Congress government is following the schemes of Aam Admi Party (AAP) that has actually uprooted the Congress in various States.

“By promising freebies during elections, the Congress has come to power and now, it is cheating the people by abolishing the guarantee schemes,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that the Congress has not fully implemented all the guarantee schemes. He sought to know which unemployed graduate of 2023-24 has received assistance under the Yuva Shakti scheme.

Only the Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti schemes have been implemented, he added.

He said that the Centre is ready to give rice at ₹28 per kg but the State does not have the money to buy it. Mr. Joshi said that not many have received ₹170 towards the promised rice under Anna Bhagya and there are not many buses for the people to travel under the Shakti scheme.

He said that by the statement of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, it becomes evident that the Congress has announced guarantee schemes only for the elections and his line of talk indicates that the Congress leaders should keep quiet till the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections are over and then, they can abolish the schemes.

Mr. Joshi likened the Congress leaders to “thieves cheating the general public for the sake of power”. He also termed Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed as a communal force.

The Union Minister said that the Congress has already been uprooted in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana and it will meet the same fate in the Maharashtra elections and also in the three seats during the bypolls in Karnataka.

