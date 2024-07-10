Congress govt. has no money to take up development projects in the entire State, says BJP MLA

“All development projects under the Congress government are being taken up only in Bengaluru. The rest of Karnataka is neglected,” BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Athani on Wednesday.

“The main reason is that the State government has no money for such development works. It is only concentrating on Bengaluru using the little money it has. It is nothing but grave injustice,” he said.

He said that the Congress government is trying to neglect all the development schemes that the BJP government started.

“For example, as Irrigation Minister, I started work on the Basaveshwar and Ammajeshwari irrigation schemes in Athani. But there is no work going on under these projects now. Athani MLA Laxman Savadi joined the Congress after making great claims about developing his constituency under the Congress government,” he said.

“Even the Chief Minister spoke of developing this taluk. But then there is no development here (Athani). All the departments of the State government are fast asleep,” he said.

“There are neither welfare projects nor development works. Even farmers who lost crops have not been given the relief due to them. We are tired of speaking about it again and again. But we will not keep quiet. The BJP will hold the Congress accountable for its failures. We will raise issues during the Assembly session,” he said.

To a query, he said he will not comment on the apparent differences between Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Mr. Laxman Savadi, as it is an internal matter of the Congress.