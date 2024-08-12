GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress govt. has failed to protect Gangubai Hangal Gurukul, says ABVP

Parishad members stage a protest in Hubballi, saying that it is the only music institution that has adopted the Gurukul system

Published - August 12, 2024 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Stating that the Congress government has failed to protect the country’s only music institution that has adopted the Gurukul system, ABVP members staging a protest in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Stating that the Congress government has failed to protect the country’s only music institution that has adopted the Gurukul system, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in Hubballi on Monday.

Staging the demonstration in front of the Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul at Unkal in Hubballi, they urged the State government to take immediate steps to protect the music institution which has been set up with an objective of preserving classical music by upholding the teacher-disciple tradition.

Holding placards, they strongly condemned the decision to bring the Gurukul under the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University in Mysuru, because of which the Gurukul system of music education has been discontinued.

The protestors demanded the continuation of the Gurukul system of education at the Dr. Gangubai Hangal Gurukul in Hubballi and allow the Gurukul to function under the Department of Kannada and Culture.

In a press conference in Hubballi on Saturday, State secretary of ABVP Sachin Kulageri announced that they will be forced to launch an agitation for protecting the Gurukul and accordingly, on Monday, they staged the demonstration.

They said that they will pursue the issue till remedial steps are taken.

The protestors said that because of the wrong decision of the State government, music students who are pursuing music education under the tutelage of various teachers of classical music are facing hardships.

The students of the 2022 batch who have completed two years of music education and who have two more years left are in a state of confusion as holidays have been extended repeatedly.

And, the students have been told to vacate the Gurukul campus, although they are yet to complete their education, they said.

