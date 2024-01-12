GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress govt. has failed to handle drought in State, says Vijayendra

Merely getting advertisements published does not mean that benefits have reached the people, according to the State BJP president

January 12, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra has said that there is a wave in favour of the BJP as the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing everything for the welfare of the people.

“The Congress government in the State has failed on all fronts, mainly in handling drought. But it is giving advertisements. Merely getting advertisements published does not mean that benefits have reached the people,” president of the State unit of the BJP B.Y. Vijayendra has said.

He was talking to media persons at Tinthini Bridge in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district before taking part in the Halumatha Samskritika Vaibhava at Kaginele Mahasamsthan Kanaka Gurupeetha on Friday.

“The people of Karnataka are feeling upset about the poor governance by the Congress government. It has failed to handle drought and distribute compensation to distressed farmers. Farm suicides have increased as the government has failed to take positive steps. No development work has taken place so far since the day the Congress came to power. Instead of implementing pro-people programmes, the Ministers in the State government are engaged in airing strong opinion on appointing three more Deputy Chief Ministers,” he criticized.

The BJP State president said that the Congress government has been following appeasement politics. “If you see the Chief Minister’s attitude, it feels like he has been elected only by minority voters,” he criticised.

Referring to the statement by the Congress on Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said that the Congress is saying that it has not been invited for the inauguration of the Sri Ram Temple. But the State government is saying that special puja will be offered at the appointed hour on January 22 in temples that come under the Muzrai Department.

The people are observing everything and they will teach the Congress a lesson at an appropriate time, he added.

He further said that there is a wave in favour of the BJP as the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been doing everything for the welfare of the people.

The BJP high command will take a decision on nominating candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Congress is insecure in facing the elections, he said.

