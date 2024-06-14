Congress govt. ‘guarantee’ programmes will continue: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday made it clear that all the five ‘guarantee’ programmes of the Congress government in the State will continue.

When his attention was drawn to the demands from a section of the Congress leaders to roll back or review the programmes in the wake of the outcome of the recently held Lok Sabha elections in the State, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the ‘guarantee’ programmes were aimed at strengthening the poor economically and socially.

“The guarantee programmes had not been implemented for the sake of elections,” he said.

However, he said the Congress party had improved its performance in the elections over the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019. Even though the party did not win as many seats as it expected, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress tally of seats in the State went up from 1 to 9 while the percentage of votes bagged by the party increased by 13 per cent.

With regard to Congress party’s loss in Mysuru, which Mr. Siddaramaiah’s native, the Chief Minister referred to the party’s victory in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. “Last time we did not Chamarajanagar, but we won the seat this time. It is also part of Mysuru region,” he reasoned.

“Though we are not patting our backs, our performance was certainly better than last time,” he said. Mr. Siddaramaiah refused to divulge the reasons for the party’s performance remaining below its expectations. “I will inform the party about the reasons. I don’t have to discuss it with the media,” he said.