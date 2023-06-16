Congress govt. blaming Centre for its own failures on rice scheme, says Bommai

June 16, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - BENGALURU

Taking exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing the Centre of trying to scuttle the guarantee scheme of providing 10 kg rice a month to BPL cardholders, the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday alleged that it was an effort by the Congress government to blame the Centre for its own failure to implement one of its guarantees.

At a press conference here, Mr. Bommai alleged that the “dhoka (cheating) series” by the Congress with respect to implementation of its poll guarantees had continued.

“The Chief Minister’s statement of blaming the Centre is an indication that the government is trying to escape from the responsibility of implementing its major poll promise.” He warned of launching a protest against the government if the Anna Bhagya scheme of providing 10 kg rice was not implemented from July 1.

He pointed out that the Centre had been providing 5 kg of rice per family to all the States besides bearing its transportation cost.