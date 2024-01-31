Congress government will stop guarantee schemes in the State after the general elections, says AAP

January 31, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Yadgir

State president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mukhyamantri Chandru has said that the Congress government will stop its guarantee schemes after the parliamentary elections, having no alternative.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Chandru said that the Congress has adopted similar schemes implemented in Delhi by the AAP government. But it appears that the Congress government in the State will not continue with the schemes after the parliamentary elections, as already hinted at by Member of Legislative Assembly H.C. Balakrishna.

All three major political parties — the Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) — have not been working in the interests of the people. “The BJP and the Janata Dal(S) have joined hands for political reasons, not to keep public interest,” he added.

He criticised the BJP for highlighting the inauguration of Ram Mandir as its achievement. “We also worship Lard Rama like many others do,” he said.

Backing INDI alliance, he said that AAP is part of the bloc. And, it plans to demand two seats for its candidates in the State for the coming general elections, he added.

