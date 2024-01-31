ADVERTISEMENT

Congress government will stop guarantee schemes in the State after the general elections, says AAP

January 31, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Yadgir

The Congress has adopted similar schemes implemented in Delhi by the AAP government, according to Mukhyamantri Chandru

The Hindu Bureau

State AAP chief Mukhyamantri Chandru has said that all three major political parties — the Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) — have not been working in the interests of the people. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

State president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mukhyamantri Chandru has said that the Congress government will stop its guarantee schemes after the parliamentary elections, having no alternative.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Chandru said that the Congress has adopted similar schemes implemented in Delhi by the AAP government. But it appears that the Congress government in the State will not continue with the schemes after the parliamentary elections, as already hinted at by Member of Legislative Assembly H.C. Balakrishna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All three major political parties — the Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) — have not been working in the interests of the people. “The BJP and the Janata Dal(S) have joined hands for political reasons, not to keep public interest,” he added.

He criticised the BJP for highlighting the inauguration of Ram Mandir as its achievement. “We also worship Lard Rama like many others do,” he said.

Backing INDI alliance, he said that AAP is part of the bloc. And, it plans to demand two seats for its candidates in the State for the coming general elections, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US