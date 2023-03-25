Congress government will restore reservation for Muslims: Tanveer Sait

March 25, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Condemning the BJP government’s decision to scrap 2B category of reservation for Muslims, former minister Tanveer Sait said the Congress will return to power in the coming elections and restore the quota for the community.

Questioning the validity of decisions taken by the State government less than six months ahead of elections, Mr. Sait told reporters in Mysuru that the party was even considering a proposal to move the court against the Basavaraj Bommai government’s decision to “unjustly target” Muslims.

Though it is the Constitutional duty of the government of the day to take all communities along, the BJP government considers Muslims as “second-class citizens” and is pursuing vendetta politics against the community, he lamented.

BJP’s exclusionary tactics

The Ravi Varma Commission had recommended increase of reservation from the present 4% to 6% because of the backwardness in the community, Mr. Sait said, while accusing the BJP of pursuing a policy of excluding certain communities from Indian culture.

Despite the Supreme Court fixing a ceiling of 50% on the reservation, the BJP government has been misleading various communities with offers of a higher quantum of reservation, he added.

The BJP government on Friday removed the 2B Category for Muslims and shifted them to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) pool.

Inhuman move

Meanwhile, SDPI leader Abdul Majeed told reporters that it was “inhuman” on the part of the “communal” BJP government to scrap the 4% reservation for Muslims and shift the same to powerful communities like Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

He has appealed to the leaders of the two communities and heads of Lingayat and Vokkaliga mutts to express themselves against the social injustice meted out to the Muslim community.

Several commissions, including the Justice Sachar Commission, had emphasised the backwardness of the Muslim community. Yet, the BJP government had scrapped the existing reservation instead of increasing the same, Mr. Majid lamented.