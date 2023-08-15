ADVERTISEMENT

Congress government will fall in six months, says Yatnal

August 15, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is a BJP MLA | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“The Congress government will fall in six months. It is already facing a lot of problems. It will not hold for long. Once the Congress government is out, we will come back to power,” BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Monday.

“There is no money for development in the government. All the MLAs are complaining that the State government is not releasing any funds for their constituencies. Their pleas to the senior leadership have been in vain. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are not releasing any funds to the MLAs. They are keeping all the money for themselves. This has upset most senior Congress members,” Mr. Yatnal told journalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US