Congress government will fall in six months, says Yatnal

August 15, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is a BJP MLA | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“The Congress government will fall in six months. It is already facing a lot of problems. It will not hold for long. Once the Congress government is out, we will come back to power,” BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Monday.

“There is no money for development in the government. All the MLAs are complaining that the State government is not releasing any funds for their constituencies. Their pleas to the senior leadership have been in vain. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are not releasing any funds to the MLAs. They are keeping all the money for themselves. This has upset most senior Congress members,” Mr. Yatnal told journalists.

