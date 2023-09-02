ADVERTISEMENT

Congress government will collapse either before or after Lok Sabha elections, says former Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa

September 02, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

He cited BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh’s claim of Congress MLAs being in touch with him

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa (left) and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

The Congress government in Karnataka will collapse either before or after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said former minister K.S. Eshwarappa

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on September 2, Mr. Eshwarappa said BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh’s claim of Congress MLAs being in touch with him, should not be taken lightly. “Our party’s national general secretary cannot make an irresponsible statement. There are many developments in Karnataka that support Santosh’s statement,” he said.

There is no coordination between the CM and Deputy CM. Many Congress MLAs are unhappy with their government, he claimed.

“These developments show that the MLAs have no confidence in their government. Clearly, they are terming their party unfit to rule,” he said.

