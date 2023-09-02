September 02, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Congress government in Karnataka will collapse either before or after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said former minister K.S. Eshwarappa

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on September 2, Mr. Eshwarappa said BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh’s claim of Congress MLAs being in touch with him, should not be taken lightly. “Our party’s national general secretary cannot make an irresponsible statement. There are many developments in Karnataka that support Santosh’s statement,” he said.

There is no coordination between the CM and Deputy CM. Many Congress MLAs are unhappy with their government, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These developments show that the MLAs have no confidence in their government. Clearly, they are terming their party unfit to rule,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT