HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress government will collapse either before or after Lok Sabha elections, says former Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa

He cited BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh’s claim of Congress MLAs being in touch with him

September 02, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa (left) and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

A file photo of former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa (left) and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

The Congress government in Karnataka will collapse either before or after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said former minister K.S. Eshwarappa

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on September 2, Mr. Eshwarappa said BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh’s claim of Congress MLAs being in touch with him, should not be taken lightly. “Our party’s national general secretary cannot make an irresponsible statement. There are many developments in Karnataka that support Santosh’s statement,” he said.

There is no coordination between the CM and Deputy CM. Many Congress MLAs are unhappy with their government, he claimed.

“These developments show that the MLAs have no confidence in their government. Clearly, they are terming their party unfit to rule,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.