ADVERTISEMENT

Congress government sponsored communal clash in Shivamogga, says Siddalinga Swami of Ram Sene

October 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Though the police had information about it, they failed to take pre-emptive steps, according to the head of Karuneshwar Mutt of Andola in Jewargi taluk

The Hindu Bureau

National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Condemning the stone-throwing incident at Ragigudda locality in Shivamogga on Sunday during the Id Milad procession, national honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swamiji has said that the Congress-led State government sponsored the communal clash.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, the swamiji, who is the head of Karuneshwar Mutt of Andola in Jewargi taluk, said that religious fanatic forces are behind the stone-throwing incident in Shivamogga. Though the police had information about it, they failed to take pre-emptive steps, he added.

The swamiji accused the authorities concerned of giving permission to processionists to show off swords and put up provocative posters during the procession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident clearly sends a message saying that the Siddaramaiah-led government is supporting radical Muslims in the State, he said.

He urged the State government to take stringent action against such forces disturbing the social fabric and deliberately making efforts to disrupt the law and order situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US