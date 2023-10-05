HamberMenu
Congress government sponsored communal clash in Shivamogga, says Siddalinga Swami of Ram Sene

Though the police had information about it, they failed to take pre-emptive steps, according to the head of Karuneshwar Mutt of Andola in Jewargi taluk

October 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Condemning the stone-throwing incident at Ragigudda locality in Shivamogga on Sunday during the Id Milad procession, national honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swamiji has said that the Congress-led State government sponsored the communal clash.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, the swamiji, who is the head of Karuneshwar Mutt of Andola in Jewargi taluk, said that religious fanatic forces are behind the stone-throwing incident in Shivamogga. Though the police had information about it, they failed to take pre-emptive steps, he added.

The swamiji accused the authorities concerned of giving permission to processionists to show off swords and put up provocative posters during the procession.

The incident clearly sends a message saying that the Siddaramaiah-led government is supporting radical Muslims in the State, he said.

He urged the State government to take stringent action against such forces disturbing the social fabric and deliberately making efforts to disrupt the law and order situation.

