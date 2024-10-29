Congress government is trying to take over farmland in the name of Waqf, says Karjol

“It is the Congress government in the State that is trying to take over land belonging to farmers in the name of the Waqf Board,” BJP MP Govind Karjol said in Vijayapura on Tuesday.

“In a recent meeting in Vijayapura, Minister for Minority Welfare and Waqf B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan threatened officers of strict action, if they did not take over land belonging to farmers and hand them over to the Waqf Board,” he said.

“I have seen copies of the proceedings of the meeting. He clearly mentions that Waqf adalats are being held on the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He has set a deadline of 15 days for Waqf officials to issue notices to farmers or face action,” Mr. Karjol said.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of officers in the Deputy Commissioner’s office there.

“It is clear that the Congress government is trying to take over land belonging to poor farmers. It is only pointing fingers at the Waqf Board. This decision has potential to affect several thousands of poor farmers. A lot of them are Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and former tenants. There are even non-Hindus who will be affected. Some are Mullas and caretakers of mosques and dargahs. They have also submitted petitions to us asking us to protect their property from being taken away by the Waqf Board. This is a very dangerous decision [of the Congress government],” Mr. Karjol said.

He said that the total number of property listed as originally owned by Waqf Board in Vijayapura district are 4,371 with an extent of 14,201 acres .32 guntas. Most of these were distributed to farmers under various laws. Such farmers have been cultivating them for generations.

This is a very sensitive issue. All this is being done only to disrupt the attempts of the Union government to reform the Waqf Act, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. But the Congress and its allies have opposed the Bill. The Bill is now before the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Action like this by the State government is a clear violation of the privileges of Parliament and the Joint Parliamentary Committee. “We will consider submitting this case before the Privileges Committee of Parliament,” Mr. Karjol said.