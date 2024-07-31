ADVERTISEMENT

Congress government is mired in corruption, says Narayanaswamy

Published - July 31, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Yadgir

Are the scams in the Valmiki corporation and MUDA not enough to prove that the Siddaramaiah-led dispensation is mired in corruption?asks Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy addressing media persons in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has accused the Congress government of having indulged in corruption when the State is facing floods due to heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was talking to media persons in Yadgir on Wednesday before leaving for a visit to flood-hit areas in the district.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that a scam involving thousands of rupees has emerged in MUDA in Mysuru in which the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is said to be involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another scam in the Valmiki corporation, an officer committed suicide and the former Minister Nagendra has been arrested. “Are these not enough to prove that the government is mired in corruption?” he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that the BJP has been registering its protest both inside and outside the House against rampant corruption in the government, he said that the government has, on the other hand, failed to reply.

“We will take these issues directly to the people of the State and also fight legally to bring the government to book,“ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Narayanaswamy also said that Mr. Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have done nothing for Dalits and instead, have misguided them while seeking their votes during the elections.

He said that he has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Council based on his efforts, loyalty to the party and public contact.

Member of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil, Mahesh Reddy Mudnal, Siddanagouda Kadamnor, Devendra Math Nad, Guru Kama, Parashuram Kurkundi, Khandappa Dasan and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US