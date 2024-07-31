Congress government is mired in corruption, says Narayanaswamy

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has accused the Congress government of having indulged in corruption when the State is facing floods due to heavy rain.

He was talking to media persons in Yadgir on Wednesday before leaving for a visit to flood-hit areas in the district.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that a scam involving thousands of rupees has emerged in MUDA in Mysuru in which the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is said to be involved.

In another scam in the Valmiki corporation, an officer committed suicide and the former Minister Nagendra has been arrested. “Are these not enough to prove that the government is mired in corruption?” he asked.

Stating that the BJP has been registering its protest both inside and outside the House against rampant corruption in the government, he said that the government has, on the other hand, failed to reply.

“We will take these issues directly to the people of the State and also fight legally to bring the government to book,“ he added.

Mr. Narayanaswamy also said that Mr. Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have done nothing for Dalits and instead, have misguided them while seeking their votes during the elections.

He said that he has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Council based on his efforts, loyalty to the party and public contact.

Member of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil, Mahesh Reddy Mudnal, Siddanagouda Kadamnor, Devendra Math Nad, Guru Kama, Parashuram Kurkundi, Khandappa Dasan and others were present.