Congress gets CMC president post in Raichur, independent member elected vice-president

Congress has bagged the president post in the Raichur City Municipal Council, while an independent member has been elected vice-president.

Narasamma Narasimhalu from the Congress and Jahaniya Sajid Sameer, independent member, have been elected president and vice-president unopposed of the municipal council.

The election for these posts was held on Wednesday. The president post was reserved for Scheduled Castes, while that of the vice-president for Backward Classes.

In the 35-member House, the Congress has 11 members, the BJP 12, the Janata Dal(S) three, while there are nine independent members. However, none from the BJP filed their nomination papers for these posts.

The Congress member was elected with the support of the Janata Dal(S) and independent members. And, Sajid Sameer got elected as vice-president on the strength of independent members.

Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Sub-Division Maibubi, who was also the election officer, declared the names of the newly elected president and vice-president of the municipal council.

MP G. Kumar Naik, Minister N.S. Boseraju and others were present.