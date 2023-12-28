Congress foundation day: Mahadevappa emphasises need to end communalisation of politics in country

December 28, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Recalling the Congress party’s contribution to protecting the unity in diversity in India, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, on the occasion of Congress party’s 139th Foundation Day, emphasised the need to end communalisation of politics in the country.

Addressing the gathering at the party office in Mysuru to mark the Foundation Day of the Congress, Mr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, lamented that communalisation and religious bigotry in the country were ruining the aspirations that guided the freedom movement of the Congress party.

He said the country, which was home to several religions, languages and cultures, was facing a threat from communalisation of politics. He also regretted that efforts were underway to even rewrite the country’s history and ruin the aspirations of the freedom struggle.

Pointing out that there was immense strength in people’s movements, Mr. Mahadevappa said there was a need for such a movement whenever the country required one and added that the Congress party was ready for a second freedom struggle to protect the country’s democracy and constitution.

To safeguard the country’s plurality, communalisation of politics should be brought to an end, he said.

Claiming that Congress believed in uniting the people, Mr. Mahadevappa said the Congress fought against foreign rule with the help of “people’s movement” to protect communal harmony and eliminate untouchability.

He also sought to make it clear that Congress party’s struggle was not politically motivated. “It was for the benefit of the country and its people,” he said.

On the occasion, Mr. Mahadevappa also launched the “Donate for Congress” campaign by personally contributing ₹1.38 lakh.

Earlier, a march was taken out from Ramaswamy circle in the city to Congress Bhavan by the Congress workers and Seva Dal volunteers. Mysuru city Congress president R. Murthy and Mysuru District Congress president B.J. Vijaykumar and a host of Congress workers joined the march from Ramaswamy circle to the party office near Railway station.

A troupe of artistes with musical instruments, wearing the traditional Mysore Peta, walked alongside the Congress workers waving the party flags along the route of the march to mark the Congress party’s 139th Foundation Day.