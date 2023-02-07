ADVERTISEMENT

Congress forms screening panel for polls

February 07, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the constitution of screening committee for screening of applications of candidates for ensuring Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka. The chairman of the committee is Mohan Prakash, Congress leader from Rajasthan.

Other members of the panel are: Neeraj Dangi, Mohammed Jawed, and Saptagiri Ulaka. Ex-Officio members are KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Randeep Singh Surjewala, B.K. Hariprasad, M.B. Patil, G. Parameshwara and AICC secretaries in charge of the State., according to party’s release.

