Congress forms panels for management of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The KPCC has constituted committees for effective organisation and management of the Bharat Jodo Yatra launched by Rahul Gandhi, MP, which would enter the State on September 30.

A committee headed by the former Minister and MLA Ramalinga Reddy has been asked to take the responsibility of publicity of the rally, while KPCC campaign Committee Chairman M.B. Patil has been asked to organise a mega rally in Ballari, said a press release from the KPCC.

A committee headed by the former Minister H.M. Revanna has been given the task of arranging the transport, while a committee led by Krishna Byre Gowda, MLA, has been asked to take the responsibilities of organising meetings daily.

A committee led by Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLA, would be in charge accommodation. KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan would take the responsibility of organising the rally in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region. The former Public Works Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and Yathindra, MLA, would undertake the responsibility of organising the rally in Mysuru city.

The former KPCC president and MLA G. Parameshwara has been given the task of the Tumakuru region, the former Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy would look after the Manday region of the party workers during the rally.

The former Minister B.L. Shankar has been given the responsibility of organising Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Badanavalu on October 2. Five women committees too have been formed.