ADVERTISEMENT

Congress forms panels for making arrangements for bus yatras

January 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The KPCC has constituted two coordination committees for South and North Karnataka, respectively, for making bus yatras of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a success.

Former Minister Basavarj Rayareddy has been appointed as the chairman of the coordination committee consisting of 22 members for the North Karnataka election tour of Mr. Siddaramaiah. In South Karnataka, MP G.C. Chandrashekar-led 29-member committee would make arrangements for the election tour of Mr. Shivakumar.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah is expected to take out the “bus yatra” from Belagavi in North Karnataka from January 11, Mr. Shivakumar is expected to take out the rally from January 16 in Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US