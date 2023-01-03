HamberMenu
Congress forms panels for making arrangements for bus yatras

January 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The KPCC has constituted two coordination committees for South and North Karnataka, respectively, for making bus yatras of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a success.

Former Minister Basavarj Rayareddy has been appointed as the chairman of the coordination committee consisting of 22 members for the North Karnataka election tour of Mr. Siddaramaiah. In South Karnataka, MP G.C. Chandrashekar-led 29-member committee would make arrangements for the election tour of Mr. Shivakumar.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah is expected to take out the “bus yatra” from Belagavi in North Karnataka from January 11, Mr. Shivakumar is expected to take out the rally from January 16 in Bengaluru.

