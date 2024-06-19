Congress forms committees for overseeing bypolls

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has formed three committees to oversee the byelections in the three Legislative Assembly constituencies of Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. The panels have been formed to identify “winnable” candidates and ensure their victory. These seats were vacated by former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy (JD-S) and Basavaraj Bommai (BJP), and E. Tukaram (Congress) following their election to the Lok Sabha.

The party’s central leader Abhishek Datta is the AICC in-charge secretary while G.C. Chandrashekhar, MP, is the working president of the overseeing committee for the Channapatna constituency. Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy is heading a nine-member observers’ committee.

Mayura Jayakuamar is the AICC in-charge secretary for the Shiggaon constituency while Vinay Kulkarni, MLA, is the working president of the committee. A five-member observers’ committee is headed by Minister Eshwar B. Khandre.

Mayura Jayakuamar is the AICC in-charge secretary for the Sandur constituency while KPCC working president Vasanth Kumar is the working president of the committee. The seven-member observers’ committee is headed by Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Council seat

Byelection will also be held to a Legislative Council seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary (BJP), who has been elected to the Lok Sabha from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. The bylection to the Council will be held from the local bodies constituency.

Rozy John and Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, are AICC in-charge secretary and working president, respectively, of the panel. A 10-member observers’ committee is headed by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, according to a party’s order issued by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

