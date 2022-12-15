Congress forms committee to shortlist candidates

December 15, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

AICC chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge has formed Karnataka Pradesh Election Committee to shortlist candidates and oversee upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

A total of 37 leaders have been named in the committee.

The party had received 1,350 applications seeking ticket for 224 Assembly constituencies in the State. The committee consists of several senior leaders, including D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, G. Parameshwara, and M. Veerappa Moily, among others.

The committee will shortlist candidates for all the Assembly seats and sent to the high command for approval.

V.S. Patil, former BJP MLA, from Yellapur joined Congress in the presence of Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Siddaramaiah, and other senior leaders at the party office.

