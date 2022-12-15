  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Congress forms committee to shortlist candidates

December 15, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

AICC chief M. Mallikarjun Kharge has formed Karnataka Pradesh Election Committee to shortlist candidates and oversee upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

A total of 37 leaders have been named in the committee.

The party had received 1,350 applications seeking ticket for 224 Assembly constituencies in the State. The committee consists of several senior leaders, including D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, G. Parameshwara, and M. Veerappa Moily, among others.

The committee will shortlist candidates for all the Assembly seats and sent to the high command for approval.

V.S. Patil, former BJP MLA, from Yellapur joined Congress in the presence of Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Siddaramaiah, and other senior leaders at the party office.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.