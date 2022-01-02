Congress flays HDK for remarks on padayatra

Mysuru

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshman has flayed the Janata Dal (Secular) for its stance on the padayatra to be launched by the Congress to drum up support for the Mekedatu project.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday Mr.Lakshman targeted the JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy for his remarks that the padayatra will not serve any purpose.

Mr. Kumaraswamy had stated recently that the Congress was trying to get political mileage out of the Mekedatu project by conducting a padayatra. “It will serve no purpose nor will it help secure the Centre’s nod for the project but will only help Congress make some political consolidation and gains’’, Mr.Kumaraswamy had stated.

The KPCC spokesperson said the contribution of the JD(S) for irrigation was negligible. While 21 dams were constructed during the regime of the Congress governments, KRS was constructed during the period of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar while four other dams were pre-independent structures. He said let alone a dam, the JD (S) did not even repair or construct a single canal to help farmers irrigate their lands.

Responding to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comment on the Mekedatu padayatra, Mr. Lakshman said this has sowed seeds of confusion among the people of the State and accused Mr. Kumaraswamy of rendering a favour to the BJP. Mr. Lakshman said the attitude of the JD(S) leaders lends credence to speculations that it was working at the behest of the BJP.