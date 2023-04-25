ADVERTISEMENT

Congress flays Bommai govt. for its failure to defend quota in SC

April 25, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

While the Karnataka government got an adjournment in the Supreme Court in the reservation case, after assuring the court to make no appointments or admissions under the March 27 Government Order, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh hit out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led government saying it was unable to defend its own on providing reservation for Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

In a press release, Mr. Vallabh alleged that the BJP and the Bommai government have committed an “unpardonable sin once again by failing to file a reply affidavit in Supreme Court.”

“In the name of reservation, the BJP and the Bommai Government are cheating and defrauding Lingayats Vokkaligas, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and Minorities,” he alleged.

AICC General Secretary Sandeep Singh Surjewala alleged the “fraud of reservation” of the BJP-Bommai Government was exposed yet again in the Supreme Court.”

