Congress fixes ₹2 lakh fee for ticket applicants in Karnataka

Those aspiring for Congress tickets in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka will have to deposit a demand draft of ₹2 lakh while applying for tickets, said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday.

The applications should be filed between November 5 and 15, and the cost is ₹5,000, said Mr. Shivakumar.

Candidates from SC/ST communities will have a 50% discount in the amount to be deposited as demand draft.

The funds collected will be used for the construction of a new party building, and as expenses for party advertisement ahead of the Assembly elections, he said.

The early start of the process, and the increase in the deposit fee are said to be measures to filter out those not serious about seeking tickets.